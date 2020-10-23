USI will start spring semester online

While the safety of our campus community weighs heavy on my mind, I also think about your safety and the wellbeing of your loved ones. When many of you return home next month for the finish of Fall Semester and for our Winter Recess, you will be returning to parents, grandparents, other family members and friends. The actions you take in the coming months will affect not only your safety but the health of those you care most about. Likewise, the actions you take while away from our campus will affect the safety of our campus community upon our return, as well as our ability to keep our campus open and vibrant this Spring. I am imploring you to make wise choices and to remain vigilant during this time. This means making sacrifices, but in the big picture these are small sacrifices that can make a difference in our collective futures and even the lives of those we love and care about.