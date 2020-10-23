USI will start spring semester online

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Classes for students of the University of Southern Indiana will be online for the first three weeks of the spring semester, with the exception for labs, practicums and other areas that require in-person attendance.
USI has a COVID-19 dashboard that updates weekly.
It shows the University has had a total of 341 cases among students and staff.
Here is the full letter sent Friday to students:
Greetings students. Since March, safety has been the guiding principle behind our decision making, and the safety measures put in place this Fall, including a mix of in-person, hybrid and online class modalities to reduce density on our campus, have served us well. As we look toward the Spring Semester, I’m committed to an approach that continues to put safety at the forefront. With that said, I’m outlining the following approach to the start of our Spring 2021 Semester.
When we return to classes on January 19 as previously communicated, we will temporarily do so in an online only capacity with a few exceptions for labs, practicums, clinicals and other areas that require in-person attendance. Classes will return to their previously scheduled modalities on February 8. You will be notified prior to Thanksgiving break if you are registered for a class that requires you to be back for in-person instructional activities on January 19.
We also have launched a new version of the COVID-19 website that will better serve your needs going forward. You’ll still find all the information you need but may be directed to department websites for details. The COVID-19 website will continue to provide important information about COVID-19, self-reporting and what to do if you test positive or feel you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Below you will find a list of important dates related to the end of Fall Semester and the start of Spring Semester. These dates are also available on the Academic Calendar website. I encourage you to review this carefully for additional information that may be important to you as we finish out the year and begin the Spring Semester. As always, these plans are subject to change as we continue to monitor this pandemic and the guidance of health and government officials.
While the safety of our campus community weighs heavy on my mind, I also think about your safety and the wellbeing of your loved ones. When many of you return home next month for the finish of Fall Semester and for our Winter Recess, you will be returning to parents, grandparents, other family members and friends. The actions you take in the coming months will affect not only your safety but the health of those you care most about. Likewise, the actions you take while away from our campus will affect the safety of our campus community upon our return, as well as our ability to keep our campus open and vibrant this Spring. I am imploring you to make wise choices and to remain vigilant during this time. This means making sacrifices, but in the big picture these are small sacrifices that can make a difference in our collective futures and even the lives of those we love and care about.
You can be proud of the work you have done up to this point and I thank you for that. But we must stay vigilant. It will take continued hard work and adherence to the measures put in place to ensure that we continue to keep our campus safe and open. But I know we can do this—you’ve shown me we can do this. Let’s continue our culture of care and Protect our Nest!
Ronald S. Rochon, PhD
USI President
