Scattered rain today, cool and dry weekend

Our thunderstorm chances will diminish once the sun sets, but a few showers will linger into the overnight hours. Once the cold front bringing us this rain passes through this evening, our wind direction will shift as we head into the night. Instead of pulling warmer air up from the south, we will now be pulling colder air down from the north with winds out of the north-northwest at around 9 to 15 mph. As a result, our temperatures will quickly drop back through the 60s and 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Saturday morning.