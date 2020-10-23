Scattered rain today, cool and dry weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible today. Some of that rain will start to develop this morning, but our best chance of showers and storms is this afternoon. Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and small hail is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Despite scattered rain and mostly cloudy skies, today will still be rather warm thanks to winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph. We are starting the day with temperatures in the 60s in most locations, and we will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
Our thunderstorm chances will diminish once the sun sets, but a few showers will linger into the overnight hours. Once the cold front bringing us this rain passes through this evening, our wind direction will shift as we head into the night. Instead of pulling warmer air up from the south, we will now be pulling colder air down from the north with winds out of the north-northwest at around 9 to 15 mph. As a result, our temperatures will quickly drop back through the 60s and 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Saturday morning.
The weekend continues to trend drier, so we have removed the rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. However, both days will be rather chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Another cold front moves in Monday, bringing us another round of scattered showers and storms to start next week, and some of that rain may linger over into Tuesday. Temperatures will top out around 60° on Monday but will only make it into the low to mid 50s Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.