Reward increased in Madisonville block party shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in Madisonville shooting investigation has been increased to $2,500.
The shooting happened in August on Elm Street at the intersection of Pride Avenue.
Officers say there were about 100 people gathered for a block party.
Officials say for an unknown reason, an individual or individuals began shooting a firearm.
Five people were hurt, including a 14-year-old, who was flown to the hospital.
If anyone would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
