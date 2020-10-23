Reward increased in Madisonville block party shooting

Reward increased in Madisonville block party shooting
(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | October 23, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:07 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in Madisonville shooting investigation has been increased to $2,500.

[Previous: Authorities: 5 people shot overnight at block party in Madisonville, neighbors react]

The shooting happened in August on Elm Street at the intersection of Pride Avenue.

Officers say there were about 100 people gathered for a block party.

Officials say for an unknown reason, an individual or individuals began shooting a firearm.

Five people were hurt, including a 14-year-old, who was flown to the hospital.

If anyone would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.