Pumpkin patch field trip comes to students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many schools in the Tri-State are canceling or rescheduling field trips.
Teachers and parents at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Evansville made sure their students were able to continue a yearly tradition, in a safe way.
Kindergartners normally head to Goebel Farms every fall to pick out pumpkins.
This year, the pumpkin patch came to them.
Kids chose their pumpkins and were paired up with their 8th grade buddies to decorate.
Teachers say they were thrilled to find a way to carry on this tradition during the pandemic.
“You can just tell that they are excited. They are able to have some fun for a change, and be outside, and social distance, and still be able to do the things we’re used to doing in kindergarten,” said Kindergarten teacher Debbie Achilles.
After decorating their pumpkins, the students were treated to some fall-themed snacks and apple cider.
