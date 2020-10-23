4 people in custody after rifles stolen from west side home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested one adult and three juveniles on charges related to the theft of several rifles taken during a west side home burglary.
They say Wednesday, the homeowner was contacted by neighbors who reported seeing several masked people leaving his home with rifles.
He called 911, then came home and discovered that four AR-15 style rifles and two Airsoft pistols had been stolen.
The Airsoft pistols were manufactured to weigh and appear like real handguns. Deputies say the suspects thought they were actual firearms.
Several agencies, including ATF and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, were involved in the investigation.
Officials feared the firearms could be used in the commission of further crimes resulting in possible injury or death.
Surveillance video showed the suspects as well as a delivery vehicle in the area.
Officials say they tracked down the delivery driver, who remembered important details about the suspect vehicle.
They say it led them to Derrick Bradley, who admitted to taking part in the burglary.
Detectives say a rifle was recovered from his car.
Thursday, a 15-year-old was arrested and another rifle was recovered, as well as two guns not related to this burglary.
Deputies say two other 16-year-olds then confessed, and the remaining two rifles were recovered.
Detectives say, once the teens realized the Airsoft guns were not actual firearms, they threw them away.
