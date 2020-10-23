Owensboro-Daviess Co. Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade has been canceled this year due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The event was originally scheduled for November 21.
That announcement came Friday morning on the parade association’s Facebook page.
Event organizers say they made the decision after discussions with officials, sponsors, and health professionals.
They say after seeing a continuing surge in the number of positive cases and hospitalization since September 20, the committee agreed that hosting a large gathering of people wouldn’t be safe.
While the parade won’t be happening this year, the board says they are working with some organizations to help the community come Christmas time, and they look forward to announcing that in the future.
The committee says they will start planning for the 2021 parade in January.
