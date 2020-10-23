Old National Bank redesigning Main Street office building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank is renovating its building located at 123 Main St.
The building, which is adjacent to the bank’s ONB Place headquarters at 1 Main St. in downtown Evansville, is being completely redesigned to focus on the needs of its clients and team members.
Old National Bank is investing $4 million into the renovation work, and utilizing all local union labor halls and contractors to complete the job. Approximately 90 team members, including those in Commercial Lending, Private Banking, Wealth Advisors and Treasury Management, will be based in the building to form a more seamless operation.
“We’ve owned that building a number of years and we actually provided that space to (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation) free of charge, but they have since needed a different space," Kathy Schoettlin with Old National Bank said. "Originally we had a plan to do renovations next year, but due to the fact that we needed some new HVAC, we accelerated that renovation.”
Old National Bank is also hiring a local artist to paint a mural on the building’s south side. Bank officials are hoping to have the building finished by early 2021.
