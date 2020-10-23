Muhlenberg Co. Schools moving forward with in-person return next week

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students are heading back to school in person next week in Muhlenberg County.
School officials announced Thursday they are sticking with plans to return to a hybrid A/B schedule, starting next Monday.
The district has been on virtual learning the past two weeks following fall break, which school officials say was part of the plan laid out at the beginning of the school year.
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases statewide, school administrators currently have no immediate plans to return to virtual learning.
