Mt. Vernon schools prepare to reopen after shutting down due to staff shortages

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon Schools are preparing to reopen after suddenly shutting down due to staff shortages.
It certainly has not been an easy year for students and staff at any school, but at the Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon, they are taking it one day at a time.
Last week, schools closed suddenly due to staff quarantines and lack of substitutes.
As they prepare to open back up on Monday, the county has turned red and COVID-19 cases continue to go up.
However, the superintendent tells us they work with the county health department to guide them through this difficult time.
“The county health officials, they really feel like schools currently are a safe place to be," said Dr. Matt Thompson, MSD of Mt. Vernon Superintendent. "We have a lot of controls in place. Students and staff are wearing masks daily, for the entire 8 hours that they’re in the building.”
The school is currently asking for the public’s help with filling spots for substitute teachers and substitute school bus drivers to help when staff members have to quarantine.
School leaders tell us they had 48 teachers and staff out last week, which caused that sudden shutdown.
