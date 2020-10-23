Mt. Vernon QB earns Week 9 POTW recognition for duel-threat performance

By Bethany Miller and Keaton Eberly | October 23, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 12:30 AM

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon quarterback Nicoh Burnett was named the Touchdown Live Week 9 Player of the Week after a dominant performance over Washington.

The Wildcats (5-2) quarterback threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 71 yards and another score on the ground.

Burnett led Mount Vernon to the program’s fifth win of the season, routing the Hatchets in 56-8 home victory.

The Wildcats now face a tough test in the first round of sectional play, as Mount Vernon plays host to undefeated Southridge (9-0).

Kickoff is set at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

