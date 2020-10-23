2 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 115 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Friday 2,519 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings the total in the state to 157,713 coronavirus cases and 3,858 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths in our area, one in Vanderburgh County and the other in Gibson County
The state map shows there are 115 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 16 new cases in Perry County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Posey County, and five new cases in both Spencer and Pike counties.
The state map also shows that Posey County is our only local Indiana county that’s in the red. To be in the red, the county must have a seven-day positivity rate of 15 percent or greater. According to the state, Posey County has a 15.27 percent seven-day positivity rate.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,882 cases, 61 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,396 cases, 26 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,952 cases, 65 deaths
- Perry Co. - 326 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 723 cases, 6 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 886 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 395 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 335 cases, 18 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.