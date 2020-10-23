KY AG Daniel Cameron visits Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Attorney General was in Henderson Friday.
The visit was not announced to the public, but reporter Joseph Payton spotted Daniel Cameron and his wife walking into the government building.
He stopped for a few minutes to chat, and said he was in town for a social visit.
See that conversation here:
Cameron said he likes to get out and about in Kentucky to see how things are going.
He’s part of the Ballot Integrity Task Force, and told us he’s confident the election process will go smoothly in Kentucky.
The republican was elected to office last year.
He’s been in the national spotlight concerning the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville.
In September, Cameron appeared on a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees by President Trump.
