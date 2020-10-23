ISP warns public of social security scam

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are warning about a social security scam making its rounds in our area.
Sgt. Todd Ringle tells us some have reported getting a call from a person claiming to be with the Social Security Office.
We’re told the scammer tells people their information has been compromised, and they need to verify their last four digits for their social security number, which should raise a red flag.
State police say you should never give your personal information over the phone.
