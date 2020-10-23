Arson report filed after fire crews respond to Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire investigation is underway after crews responded to an apartment fire on Thursday.
Officials say fire crews responded to Ashley Court Apartments in the 5800 block of Brentwood Court around 5 Thursday afternoon.
The caller reported that there was a fire in his apartment, and the fire was blocking his only exit.
Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw flames coming from the top of the apartment door.
Officials say crews forced the door open to find an ottoman on fire directly behind the door.
Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and say the fire damage was contained to the front door and the hallway. They say there was smoke damage throughout the apartment and the stairwell leading up to the apartment.
Fire officials say there was no one in the apartment when they arrived.
The fire is under investigation, and authorities say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.
An arson report was filed and Evansville Police detectives will be interviewing the residents of the apartment.
