G-MAC announces 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules

The conference schedule is formatted as a double round robin with each school playing 20 contests spread throughout 12 weeks in December, January and February. In the event of a completed full double round robin for 2020-21, the Point Rating System (PRS), which was first utilized during the 2019-20 campaign, will not be applied towards the regular season standings. The PRS will still be calculated weekly by the league office in the event games are unable to be made up from the original schedule format.