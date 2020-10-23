G-MAC announces 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) -The Great Midwest Athletic Conference released its men’s basketball schedule with 11 member institutions for the 2020-21 season on Friday morning. Kentucky Wesleyan will open the season on the road against Hillsdale on Thursday, December 3.
The conference schedule is formatted as a double round robin with each school playing 20 contests spread throughout 12 weeks in December, January and February. In the event of a completed full double round robin for 2020-21, the Point Rating System (PRS), which was first utilized during the 2019-20 campaign, will not be applied towards the regular season standings. The PRS will still be calculated weekly by the league office in the event games are unable to be made up from the original schedule format.
The Great Midwest season debut is officially scheduled for Thursday, December 3, with four contests to tip things off. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, February 27, before the conference postseason field with eight teams is finalized.
The Great Midwest Men’s Basketball Championship tournament will make up the 13th week of the season. First-round quarterfinal games will fall on Tuesday, March 2, and the semifinals and final will be conducted on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. The top four seeds advancing into the playoffs will host first-round games and the semifinals and finals will be held at the top remaining seed.
The winner of the conference tournament officially receives the automatic qualifying bid into the NCAA Championship with the remaining at-large regional selections determined by criteria weighed by the national committee. The 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championships are still scheduled to be conducted with the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., serving as host for the Elite Eight, Final Four and championship game from March 24-27 following competition from eight different regionals.
HOME GAMES
Thursday, December 10 vs. Walsh
Saturday, December 12 vs. Malone
Saturday, January 2 vs. Trevecca Nazarene
Thursday, January 7 vs. Tiffin
Saturday, January 9 vs. Cedarville
Thursday, January 21 vs. Findlay
Saturday, January 23 vs. Hillsdale
Thursday, February 4 vs. Lake Erie
Saturday, February 6 vs. Ohio Dominican
Thursday, February 25 vs. Ohio Valley
AWAY GAMES
Thursday, December 3 at Hillsdale
Saturday, December 5 at Findlay
Thursday, December 17 at Ohio Dominican
Saturday, December 19 at Lake Erie
Saturday, January 16 at Ohio Valley
Thursday, January 28 at Malone
Saturday, January 30 at Walsh
Thursday, February 11 at Tiffin
Saturday, February 13 at Cedarville
Saturday, February 20 at Trevecca Nazarene
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference released its women’s basketball schedule with all 12 member institutions for the 2020-21 season on Friday morning. Kentucky Wesleyan opens the new season on the road against Hillsdale on December 3.
The conference schedule is formatted as a double round robin with each school playing 22 contests spread throughout 12 weeks in December, January and February. In the event of a completed full double round robin for 2020-21, the Point Rating System (PRS), which was first utilized during the 2019-20 campaign, will not be applied towards the regular season standings. The PRS will still be calculated weekly by the league office in the event games are unable to be made up from the original schedule format.
The Great Midwest season debut is officially scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, with five contests to tip things off. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 27, before the conference postseason field with eight teams is finalized.
The Great Midwest Women’s Basketball Championship tournament will make up the 13th week of the season. First-round quarterfinal games will fall on Tuesday, March 2, and the semifinals and final will be conducted on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. The top four seeds advancing into the playoffs will host first-round games and the semifinals and finals will be held at the top remaining seed.
The winner of the conference tournament officially receives the automatic qualifying bid into the NCAA Championship with the remaining at-large regional selections determined by criteria weighed by the national committee. The 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships are still scheduled to be conducted with the Elite Eight, Final Four and championship game from March 23-26 in Columbus, Ohio, following competition from eight different regionals.
HOME GAMES
Thursday, December 10 vs. Walsh
Saturday, December 12 vs. Malone
Saturday, January 2 vs. Trevecca Nazarene
Thursday, January 7 vs. Tiffin
Saturday, January 9 vs. Cedarville
Thursday, January 21 vs. Findlay
Saturday, January 23 vs. Hillsdale
Thursday, February 4 vs. Lake Erie
Saturday, February 6 vs. Ohio Dominican
Thursday, February 25 vs. Ohio Valley
Saturday, February 27 vs. Ursuline
AWAY GAMES
Thursday, December 3 at Hillsdale
Saturday, December 5 at Findlay
Thursday, December 17 at Ohio Dominican
Saturday, December 19 at Lake Erie
Thursday, January 14 at Ursuline
Saturday, January 16 at Ohio Valley
Thursday, January 28 at Malone
Saturday, January 30 at Walsh
Thursday, February 11 at Tiffin
Saturday, February 13 at Cedarville
Saturday, February 20 at Trevecca Nazarene
