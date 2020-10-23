Deputies: Man arrested on involuntary manslaughter charge in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Lawrenceville, Illinois man was arrested early Friday morning in Vincennes on an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Knox County deputies say they responded to a single-vehicle accident just after 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Old US 41.
When deputies arrived, they say they found a car that had crashed into the front porch of a home.
They say the passenger of the car, C.C. Lee Cochran, was found standing in the front yard.
The diver got out of the car and went inside the home he had hit.
Deputies say they found the driver lying on the living room floor in the front part of the residence. They say the driver was found to have deep lacerations and was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders at the scene.
According to authorities, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver’s wounds and death were not caused by the car crash.
Cochran was arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge.
The driver’s name has not been released at this time.
