Cooler weekend, more rain next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the Tri-State on Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Skies will clear by Saturday morning and highs will climb into the middle 50s on Saturday afternoon. Clouds will increase on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. More rain on the way for the first half of next week. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lows will sink into the lower 40s.