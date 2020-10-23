Ballot box removed at one Daviess Co. location

“We had sent out a press release about the ballot drop box at the Burke’s location. Apparently, there was some confusion about where the scanners for the ballots are. So the scanners are on one side of the room, and the ballot box is at the very beginning. So, when people were coming in the entrance people would get their ballot, fill it out, and go to that ballot box, because they weren’t sure where the scanners were, and put their ballot in the ballot box, and that’s not where that goes. It’s supposed to be scanned,” Mccarty said.