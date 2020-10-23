Anti-maskers spread misinformation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky, there are people still fighting CDC recommendations to wear masks.
A few anti-mask signs were seen in Owensboro Wednesday, claiming masks don’t protect against COVID-19, and if you wear one, you’ve been brain washed into compliance.
Judge Executive Al Mattingly says compliance to those guidelines hasn’t been an issue in the community, and that’s the first he’s seen signs promoting un-masking.
“The tools that we have in our tool box right now, absent a vaccine, absent a really effective one shot or one pill cures you, the only tools that we have are wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowds,” said Mattingly.
The Judge Executive says he’s always concerned about people spreading misinformation, but he’s confident most of the people in the county know to follow CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.