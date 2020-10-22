Warm and mostly sunny today, rain likely tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today’s temperatures are more typical of early to mid-September than mid to late October. We are starting the day with mostly clear skies, areas of patchy fog and temperatures ranging from the lower 50s in southeast Illinois to the lower 60s in western Kentucky.
Once the sun rises, that fog will burn off, and our temperatures will start to climb out of the 60s and through the 70s this morning, topping out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. That is about 15° warmer than average for this time of year! Today will be mostly sunny, but there will be a few scattered clouds throughout the day.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but clouds start to move back in late Thursday night, and rain returns by Friday morning as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.
Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day on Friday, and a few thunderstorms are also possible, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds gusts and small hail may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s on Friday despite cloudy skies and scattered rain. However, much cooler air will move in behind that cold front Friday evening. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 40s Friday night and will only make it into the upper 50s in most locations Saturday.
The good news is that I have backed off our rain chances for the weekend. I still think some of the rain will hang around through Friday night and into Saturday, but I think the rain Saturday will be fairly isolated and only during the morning hours.
More rain is possible from Sunday afternoon and evening through the middle of next week as another frontal system moves through the Tri-State. Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but we will drop back into the lower 60s Monday and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.