Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 9.
- Javonte Madison - Central RB
- 13 carries
- 125 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Ben Dalton - Henderson Co. QB
- 8-of-9 passing for 52 yards and 1 touchdown
- 18 carries
- 302 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Corithian-Seales Portee - Union Co. RB
- 26 carries
- 219 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Nicoh Burnett - Mt. Vernon QB
- 256 passing yards
- 5 passing touchdowns
- 71 rushing yards
- 1 rushing touchdown
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
