Tell City and 36 families file lawsuit against GE

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City, along with 36 Tell City families have filed a lawsuit against GE.
Their counsel, Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn, LLP and Huber, Goffinet & Hagedorn, says the lawsuit came after negotiations that ended in March 2019 broke down over the summer.
The law firm says the public was first informed of GE’s environmental contamination by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (“IDEM”) public notice in early 2017.
Then in late 2017 during GE’s environmental investigations, they say trichloroethylene (“TCE”) was found to be migrating into groundwater beyond the boundary of GE’s facility.
The lawsuit claims vapor intrusion sampling was performed, and, per the requirements of IDEM, many homes had vapor mitigation systems installed due to concerning levels of TCE.
It claims the extent of the contamination plume has stigmatized property values of the 36 families joined in this lawsuit, and likely many more properties on the northwest side of Tell City.
Lawyers say there has been no confirmation that the plume is contained, which could mean a threat exists to additional Tell City residents, including City water supplies, public streets, and utilities.
Counsel for the Tell City families met with IDEM and GE in Indianapolis on May 3, 2019 in an attempt to obtain a settlement for the remediation of the contamination plume, review available data, and begin negotiations for interim funding for the damages Tell City families were already experiencing.
They say GE then committed to supply certain information to the property owners and work toward a resolution of this situation. However, lawyers say it has failed to do so, nor have the homeowners been reimbursed for the cost of hiring a third-party environmental consultant and attorneys to review and assess the environmental data.
14 News has reached out to GE for comment.
