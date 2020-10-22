Rain Friday, sunny & cooler weekend

By Jeff Lyons | October 22, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 1:11 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the lower 80s across the Tri-State on Thursday afternoon.  Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday night and early Friday morning.  A cold front will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms across the region on Friday afternoon.  Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s with partly sunny skies over the weekend.  Several rounds of rain on the way Monday-next Thursday with temps staying in the middle 50s and lows dropping into the upper 40s.

