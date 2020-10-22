Police: Man stabbed during fight, arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested on several charges early Wednesday morning, including aggravated battery after police say he stabbed another man during a fight.
On Monday, October 19, police say an officer responded to a local hospital about a stabbing victim.
Officers say the victim had a large, open-cut underneath his armpit as well as another cut to his arm.
The victim told officers that he was going to have to have surgery due to his injuries.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he was stabbed by Jackie Glover, 38, during a fight.
Authorities say that the victim has known Glover for several years. They say Glover was mad at the victim because he helped another man scrap a car that was stolen from Glover.
Police say the victim told them that he was not aware the car was stolen.
Around 2 Monday afternoon, officers say the victim was working on a car outside of a home in the 1600 block South Evans Avenue. That’s when the victim saw Glover riding a black mountain bike down the street in his direction.
The victim told authorities that’s when Glover pulled a knife out and “slashed" him in the side.
The victim then hit Glover in the face with brass knuckles, causing him to go “rolling across the street” and off his bike.
According to police documents, Glover got back up and came after the victim again, cutting him on his arm.
The victim told police that Glover went back to his bike when the victim tossed his brass knuckles at Glover and told him to fight him without any weapons.
The victim said Glover instead picked up the brass knuckles and rode off. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Police say they found Glover just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the area of S. Kentucky Avenue near E. Riverside Drive riding the black mountain bike.
Officers say Glover initially started to run when he saw them but eventually stopped at Waggoner Avenue and S. Fares Avenue and was taken into custody.
Police say they found a brown powder substance in a pack of cigarettes on Glover that later tested positive for heroin. They say he had a knife and brass knuckles in his pockets as well.
Police then learned the mountain bike Glover had been reported stolen and was valued over $1,450.
Glover was booked at the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges, including aggravated battery, theft, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance.
They say he also had a warrant out for his arrest in Gibson County.
Glover remains in jail on no bond.
