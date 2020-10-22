Players, coaches react to EVSC’s winter sports attendance limitations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls high school basketball practice began across Indiana this week, and Memorial is busy preparing for its season.
The Tigers have high hopes this season after finishing with a 22-4 record last year, which ended in the regional round. Memorial returns six seniors with a wealth of experience, but this preseason obviously has a much different feel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to have the postseason viewpoint I feel like the whole season I think because any day, game or what could be our last chance to be a Tiger, so I’m just excited to have a chance to play with my best friends again,” Memorial senior Peyton Murphy said.
Head coach Lee Auker and his staff have been preparing the Lady Tigers for all the new COVID-19 protocols they will have to deal with each game. He says they’re grateful to start practice, and hoping to get through the season, but it will certainly be an adjustment since each player is only allowed two family members to attend their games.
“A couple of times during a couple of drills, I said, ‘Okay, everybody be completely silent,'" Auker said. "That’s the gym you’re going to be playing in, so get used to that now. There’s probably going be some parents who will live stream something, so people will be able to see the game.”
“It’s going to be a little disappointing and heartbreaking, but we have our teammates and our team’s going to keep our energy high, so that way it seems like our gym’s filled,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be a lot more work on our part, trying to get everybody the chance to see us play, but we’re doing as much as we can as a school. We talked about live streaming some games and getting them out to the public.”
In the meantime, everyone is hoping the COVID-19 numbers can improve enough to allow more fans to attend down the road.
