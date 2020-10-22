Owensboro BLM to march for ‘National Day of Justice’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Members of Black Lives Matter in Owensboro will march Thursday for “National Day of Justice.”
The group recently met with local leaders to discuss issues from the Breonna Taylor case to homelessness in the city.
They plan to start at the public defender’s office, go toward Kendall Perkins Park and then to Corbin’s Cross.
They’re asking people to bring signs but to also remember to wear their face masks.
That is set to start at 4 p.m. Thursday.
