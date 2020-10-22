New restrictions for Region 5 in Illinois start Thursday

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - New restrictions are rolling out in Illinois for Region Five Thursday, which covers all of the Illinois counties in our area.
The new restrictions come just as many were getting used to being able to go back to bars and restaurants.
Starting Thursday, bars and restaurants in this area will be closed for inside dining and bar service.
This comes just months after many had to close their doors when COVID-19 first hit.
With the new restrictions, gatherings must now be 25 guests or less, or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
Restaurants and bars can only have outdoor services with social distancing, and they have to close by 11 p.m.
This is difficult for all business owners, but especially for one who just recently opened.
“I was pretty upset about it because we have struggled trying to bring this back to life," said Vikram Singh, owner of Vick’s Bread and Brew. "Struggling trying to keep this business going.”
In the coming days, the Illinois Department of Health will reevaluate the situation and determine how to move forward based on the percentage of COVID-19 cases in the area.
