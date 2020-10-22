2,880 new COVID-19 cases reported in IN, 92 in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Thursday 2,880 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new COVID-19 related deaths.
Officials say that is the highest number of new cases to date.
This brings the total in the state to 155,246 coronavirus cases and 3,831 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Pike County.
The state map shows there are 92 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 29 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 13 new cases in Perry County, 25 new cases in Posey County, 22 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
The state map also shows that Posey County is our only local Indiana county that’s in the red. To be in the red, the county must have a seven-day positivity rate of 15 percent or greater. According to the state, Posey County has a 15.27 percent seven-day positivity rate.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,767 cases, 60 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,386 cases, 26 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,929 cases, 65 deaths
- Perry Co. - 310 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 714 cases, 6 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 871 cases, 11 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 390 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 330 cases, 18 deaths
