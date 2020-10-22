Little receives preseason All-America honor

During his third season, Little became the 21st Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points when he scored 29 points in the victory at Lindenwood University in February and eventually would become the seventh Eagle to have 1,000-or-more points and 600-or-more rebounds in his career. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native finished the season ranked 13th in scoring (1,169 points) and fifth in rebounding (715 rebounds) all-time at USI.