Little receives preseason All-America honor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior forward Emmanuel Little was named a Preseason All-American by Basketball Times. The award is the first of Little’s career at USI.
Little led the Screaming Eagles last season with 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The 2020 first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference and second-team NABC All-District performer shot 50.6 percent from the field and posted a team-best 10 double-doubles. The senior forward also recorded a career-high 31 points in the 2019-20 regular season finale versus the University of Indianapolis.
During his third season, Little became the 21st Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points when he scored 29 points in the victory at Lindenwood University in February and eventually would become the seventh Eagle to have 1,000-or-more points and 600-or-more rebounds in his career. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native finished the season ranked 13th in scoring (1,169 points) and fifth in rebounding (715 rebounds) all-time at USI.
Little and the Eagles finished the 2019-20 campaign, 22-8 overall and 13-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. USI reached the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament and was slated to appear in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
