Green River District reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 60 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 20 are in Daviess County, 17 are in Henderson County, nine are in Ohio County, there are five in both Union and Webster counties, and four new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were a Hancock County resident and a Henderson County County.
The district has now had a total of 4,701 confirmed cases and 3,931 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 15 new cases. They have seen a total of 977 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county has had 725 people recover from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 210 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,820 cases, 28 deaths, 1,612 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 957 cases, 14 deaths, 870 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 977 cases, 42 deaths, 725 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 596 cases, 9 deaths, 508 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,226 cases, 29 deaths, 954 recovered
- Webster Co. - 291 cases, 5 deaths, 238 recovered
- McLean Co. - 164 cases, 3 deaths, 110 recovered
- Union Co. - 487 cases, 6 deaths, 416 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 117 cases, 2 deaths, 93 recovered
