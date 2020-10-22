Four years later, Newburgh family remembers lost loved-ones

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly four years ago, one Newburgh family lost three generations of loved-ones in a crash on I-69.
A grandmother, father and daughter died after authorities say a drunk driver hit their vehicle.
“I feel like you blink, you wake up, and it just repeats over and over," says Josie Price, who lost her sister Sophie, father David, and grandmother Ruth Ann. "It never really goes away. You just learn how to cope with it.”
The family was returning home to Newburgh from Indianapolis when authorities say 18-year-old Mason Hartke of Jasper drove into the Rineharts' vehicle. Josie was the only passenger to survive.
Hartke was originally sentenced to 15 years behind bars, but earlier this month, the Rineharts received a letter in the mail that Hartke would soon be out of jail on work release, after serving three years.
“For me, it was like one year per person, if you think about it," says Price. "One year, that is insane to even fathom. It feels like a slap on the wrist instead of justice. There is no justice for our family and for millions of other people who have had to deal with this.”
Josie’s mother Lucinda Rinehart says it has been too painful for the family to be in the courtroom, with appearances coming every November. She says not because of the family’s relationship with Hartke, but for what she says are consequences that do not fit the crime.
“We have forgiven him, and want the best for him and hope the best for him," says Lucinda, "but it sends a message. It sends a message to society. It sends a message to the world that this crime, this murder, is acceptable, because drinking is a right of passage. It’s going to happen again and again and again until something changes, and until the consequence fits the crime.”
“We do forgive him,” says Price, “We do want the best for him. It’s just the fact that we don’t want to see this continue to happen over and over and over, but we do wish him well, and I do wish nothing but the best for him."
The family says their faith keeps them moving forward, even when it hurts to speak up.
“We know that beyond a shadow of a doubt that we will see them again," says Lucinda, "and boy, that makes every day better.”
Sunday marks Sophie’s 21st birthday, something her sister Riley Rinehart knows will be celebrated.
“She’s reading poetry and playing the piano," says Riley, "and on her 21st birthday, that’s what she’ll be doing. She’ll be eating corndogs, playing the piano and reading poetry, because that is what she loved to do.”
The Rineharts hope sharing their personal experience will remind others to make wise decisions and to advocate for others.
“Love those around you,” says Lucinda, “and make decisions that would show that love.”
“Just be the change,” says Price. “I say it all the time, but just be the change.”
