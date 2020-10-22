Former Colts speak to South Spencer students

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some Spencer County students go to hear a special message Thursday from former Indianapolis Colts.
Devon McDonald and Stephen Grant spoke to students at South Spencer High School.
The students were challenged to follow their dreams, but to understand there will be obstacles along the way.
They were also told how perseverance will help them achieve their goals.
Grant says he’s happy to be able to spread a message of positivity to students during these trying times.
“We came to challenge them with that message today, and it seemed like they received it very well. So I’m just grateful for the opportunity, and in light of this pandemic, to still get our message across to young people to tell them that you can be and become whatever you see yourself to be,” said former Colt Stephen Grant.
The school streamed the event for the underclassmen to watch the speech virtually from their classrooms.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.