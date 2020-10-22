EFD hosting open house Saturday, looking for new recruits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is looking for applicants for its next recruiting class, which is slated to start in March.
Division Chief Mike Larson tells us the number of applicants has gone down significantly over the years.
That’s why this year officials, with EFD hope a community open house will get more people interested in starting a career with the department.
Chief Larson says no experience is needed to become a firefighter. Anyone interested in joining the department is welcome this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Guests can meet on-duty firefighters and check out all the equipment. There will also be a Q&A with Fire Chief Mike Connelly.
It’s important to note that although anyone is welcome to the open house, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 36.
This year, even if you live outside the city limits, you are still eligible to apply.
“New this year for this application process is that individuals used to have to live in the community that they serve or at least the county," Chief Larson said. "It has been broadened over the years, and now new is that they can live within 50 miles of the city limits, and it will also include the states of Kentucky and Illinois.”
Training and testing to become a firefighter can take up to 10 months, according to Chief Larson.
If you are interested in going down to the EFD warehouse this Saturday, you can find more information in the post below.
