Community One to dedicate renovated home in Tepe Park Neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community One is set to dedicate a recently renovated home in the 700 block of Madison Avenue in Evansville’s Tepe Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
Community One officials say that ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting by Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer as well as a house blessing.
They say the renovation project is part of their platform that takes dilapidated homes, completely gut them, fully restore them, and sell them affordably to new homeowners.
Community One says this renovation took over a year to complete and involved hundreds of volunteer hours from individuals, churches, and businesses.
They say funding for this project was provided by CenterPoint Energy, the city of Evansville Endowment Fund, Old National Bank Foundation, Wells Fargo, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and many generous individual donors.
Leaders with Community One say the home is already under contract with a new low-to-moderate-income homebuyer. They say proceeds from the sale of the home will fund future housing restoration projects.
