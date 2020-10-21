Warrick Co. Election Board approves travel voting, younger election workers

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Election Board approved help for those who may not be able to travel to vote this year.
They approved their travel board to be able to go outside the county line.
That’s in case there’s a Warrick County resident who is in a hospital outside the county line.
The board also approved the help of younger people.
Those 16 and 17-years-old can now help out at polling locations this year.
“Learning the civic process of how our elections work and being intimately involved in Election Day, it helps with our numbers getting people to help work also these our young energetic kids who are wanting to be involved, and we want them to be involved,” said Andrew Skinner, Warrick Co. Election Board President.
Officials also tell us this is the first election in a while where they have had younger kids who want to help out.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.