Warmer weather has arrived

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers are possible this morning, mainly along and north of I-64, but most of the day will be dry. We still won’t get much sunshine though. Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Patchy fog is also possible this morning, but it is not a widespread issue.
It is actually warmer this morning than it was yesterday afternoon thanks to a breeze from the southwest pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid 60s, and we will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon as the system that has brought us dreary conditions the past couple of days slowly lifts to the north and that light, warm breeze continues from the south.
Overnight, a few clouds will still be hanging around, but our skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s by Thursday morning. Once again, areas of patchy fog will be possible, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s. That is nearly 15° warmer than average for this time of year! Some models are hinting at the possibility of a stray shower east of I-69 Thursday afternoon. I cannot completely rule out that possibility, but we will most likely stay dry.
Rain chances and cooler weather return for the end of the week. A cold front will pass through our region on Friday. That will bring us scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. Some of that rain will also carry over into Saturday.
We will see a rather dramatic drop in our temperatures with the passage of that cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday but may only make it into the upper 50s to around 60° on Saturday.
Another frontal system will move through our region early next week. That brings us more rain chances and temperatures changes Sunday through Tuesday. It looks like our best chance of widespread rain will be on Monday, but scattered showers will be possible all three days. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Sunday but will fall back into the lower 60s Monday and mid to upper 50s Tuesday.
