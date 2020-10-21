Unprecedented early voting numbers, lines in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 9,000 mail-in ballots have already been received in Vanderburgh County, and around 5,000 more are expected to come in.
“It is good to see that people are eager to vote and some people are voting for the very first time," Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden said.
Hayden says all early in-person and mail-in votes are being placed in what are called secrecy envelopes until Election Day.
“Well, one of the challenges that we are having right now is where to put everything because this is more ballots than we have ever had," Hayden said. “So we are starting to run out of cabinet space. We’ve bought some dual lock containers to put extra ballots in its simply because we are just running out of space to store them all."
At 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, 50 people will begin unsealing those early in-person and mail-in ballots.
“The ballots themselves will be opened up across the street over at Old National Events Plaza because we just don’t have enough space here," Hayden said.
Once these ballots are opened, they will be taken to the Civic Center to be counted. For those who plan to vote in person on Election Day, your ballot will be counted right then and there.
“The ones that are cast in person on Election Day will be counted at the polls," Hayden said. “So there’s no need to count those once they come down here. Those will be counted at that time, and then the totals will be brought down on Election Night."
We’re also hearing from voters who stood in long lines. Some of them say the wait was nearly an hour.
14 News spoke to a man and woman earlier. They say it took about 50 minutes to get in and out.
The man tells us he votes every election, and the two try to vote early if possible. They share this helps beat the last-minute Election Day crowds, and it crosses voting off their to-do list.
“Another thing I’m glad to see is all the people turning out, especially young people. I’ve seen quite a few young people in there, and I did like seeing that," said Vickie McBride. "This is an important election.”
They counted nine voting machines and their only complaint was that it seemed a little crowded inside that room, but they did applaud the cleaning efforts like wiping down machines.
