Playing ‘Games for Good’ in October at Showplace Entertainment Center in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - During the month of October, you can take your family to play some arcade games at Showplace Entertainment Center in Newburgh and support a local cause.
You can come out and support a local nonprofit, and the family can play arcade games at 50 percent off.
A portion of the money raised Wednesday is going to the local organization called Granted.
They grant wishes to terminally ill children.
Each child asks for three wishes, and Granted says they work hard to make at least one dream a reality. However, during this pandemic, they say it has been difficult.
“Wishes themselves have been impacted," said Granted Executive Director Susan Washburn. "Several have been delayed or put on pause. And some don’t have the luxury of time.”
So if you come out Wednesday night, 10 percent of your bill from both the arcade and the Burgh House Restaurant is going toward Granted.
If you don’t have time the time Wednesday night to sit down and have a meal and play arcade games, you can also buy a gift card to support Granted.
