Parks department hosts ‘Walking Wednesdays’ in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a nice cool morning for a walk in the park.
The city parks department is hosting Walking Wednesdays at Wesselman Park.
They wanted to provide athletes with a safe alternative to going to the gym, especially now with all indoor events being postponed.
“The parks department is just trying to encourage people to get outside and do something and enjoy the weather while we have some pretty time to get out in the parks,” said Holly Schneider, parks program director.
Walking Wednesdays will continue through October.
They meet at Wesselman Park across from the golf course at 8 a.m. and then later at 1 p.m.
