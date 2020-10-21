Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches hosting drive-thru food giveaway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches (OCCC), in partnership with the members of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the USDA, along with Feeding America, is hosting a free drive-thru food distribution event on Friday.
That drive-thru will be from 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Owensboro’s Sportscenter at 1215 Hickman Avenue.
Organizers ask that you enter from the parking lot from Hickman Avenue off Parrish Avenue.
Organizers say that the Owensboro Transit Service, at 430 Allen Street, will be providing a shuttle van to and from the event.
They say all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the event.
The food being given away includes fresh produce, dairy product, and meat products while supplies last.
Event organizers say the food giveaway will provide relief to about 1,248 families.
