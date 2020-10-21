New regional driver licensing office expected to assist thousands in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for a regional driver licensing office that will administer REAL ID credentials to thousands of residents.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says the regional office will be built along Highway 81 at the Daviess County Operations Center.
They chose this location for its ample parking.
Starting on October 1, 2021, REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards will be required to board domestic commercial flights, enter military bases and other secure federal facilities.
However, Kentuckians who already have a passport or military ID, don’t have to apply for a REAL ID.
“If you have some issue, you can go to an office here," Mattingly said “You don’t have to go to Frankfort, you don’t have to go to Madisonville."
While the regional office is being built, people can get their REAL ID at the temporary office located at 121 East 2nd Street Suite 219.
Appointments are encouraged.
14 News has been told renovations will be finished in January 2020.
