4 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 79 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Wednesday 1,766 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings the total in the state to 152,396 coronavirus cases and 3,790 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Pike County, one new death in Dubois County, and a new death in Warrick County.
The state map shows there are 79 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 16 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 10 new cases in Posey County, nine new cases in Pike County, six new cases in Perry County and two new cases in Spencer County.
The state map also shows that Posey County is our only local Indiana county that’s in the red. To be in the red, the county must have a seven-day positivity rate of 15 percent or greater. According to the state, Posey County has a 15.27 percent seven-day positivity rate.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,675 cases, 60 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,367 cases, 26 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,900 cases, 65 deaths
- Perry Co. - 297 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 689 cases, 6 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 849 cases, 11 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 374 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 329 cases, 15 deaths
