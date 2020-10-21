ISP: Drug tip leads to 2 arrests, over 90 grams of synthetic drugs found

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges when authorities found over 90 grams of synthetic drugs after receiving a tip.
Indiana State troopers say they started an investigation after they got a tip that drugs were being sold at a home in the 200 block of North Bittner Street in Owensville.
Troopers arrived at the home around 6 p.m. Tuesday to find two residents identified as 23-year-old Ryan Bennett and 27-year-old Kristina Randall.
During a search of the residence, state police say troopers found a large plastic bag that contained about 98 grams of synthetic drugs.
They say troopers also found a plastic container that had over 20 grams of an unknown powder-like substance, drug paraphernalia, and a box of plastic baggies.
Bennett and Randall were both arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.
Bennett was charged with dealing and his being held without bond.
Randall is facing possession charges and is being held on a $750 cash bond.
