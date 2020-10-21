HPD: Suspects ran off after attempted catalytic converter thefts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are searching for a pair of suspects linked to the attempted theft of catalytic converters from a local shop.
The owner of Royster Machine says he spotted someone on surveillance video trying to cut away the catalytic converter of one of the company’s vehicles in the early morning hours on Monday, October 12.
Police say the suspects ran off before they could finish stealing it.
They say the suspects were seen driving a blue Chevy Blazer.
Several other Henderson businesses and organizations also reporting the same type of theft, including Abundant Life Church.
If you have any information, please contact the Henderson Police Department.
