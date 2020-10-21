Hopkins Co. officials reach agreement on new sports complex

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - An agreement has been reached on a new sports complex in Hopkins County.
Fiscal court members voted Tuesday to move forward with the project. That means the city and county will both be responsible for funding.
In the agreement sent to 14 News by county officials, the city will be responsible for engineering surveying and construction costs. The city and county will split the cost of site development.
The complex will be operated by the city parks department.
Officials say the next step is to get bids on the project.
