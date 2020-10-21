Henderson Co. volleyball team quarantined, forfeits 6th District Finals game

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County High School volleyball team had to forfeit the Sixth District Finals game after a person associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
School leaders tell us varsity players, junior varsity players, along with their coaches, are currently quarantined until Sunday, October 24.
School officials say that freshman players, and the freshman coach, are quarantined until Tuesday, October 27.
Officials say due to this, the team had to forfeit the district title match, but say they will be eligible to participate in the Second Region Tournament beginning the week of October 25.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.