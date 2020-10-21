Evansville police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting after they say a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital early Wednesday morning.
Officers say the victim arrived at the hospital sometime around 5 a.m. with a gunshot to his gut.
The victim told the officer that he was in the area of the 1600 block of Hicks Drive when he was shot.
According to police, the victim said he was arguing with a woman and a man. After things got heated, the victim said the man pulled out a gun and shot him.
Officers say the victim wouldn’t give any more details, including the names of the suspect or the woman. He also didn’t want to pursue any charges against the suspect.
Officers say they went to the area where the alleged shooting happened but weren’t able to find the crime scene.
They say the victim is expected to be OK.
The Evansville Police Department asks that anyone with information about this incident is asked to call them at 812-436-7979 or the WetIp line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
