Breaking down COVID-19 county metrics maps

“It tells you, out of all the people that are seeking testing, for whatever the reasons may be," says Dr. Weaver, "how many of them actually end up positive. Then the cases per 100,000 really tells you, when you look at the full population, how many of those people are positive. We really appreciate the combination of the two, because we think it gives a better and more clear picture, specifically looking at those different counties and the number of people that live there.”