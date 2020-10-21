Big warm up to finish week, big rain for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will surge to finish out the week. South winds will push highs to or above 80 on Thursday and into the middle 70s on Friday. Rain chances will return on Friday night, and we’ll have a daily chance of rain through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Models are cranking out another 2+ inches of rain accumulation over that period. Temperatures will slide back into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the weekend and into next week.