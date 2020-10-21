Barge Town Market opens in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new market is opening in downtown Evansville.
Barge Town Market opened for the first time this week. The market offers drinks, food, common household items and other frequently purchased products.
They will also soon be selling beer and wine.
Owner Ken Butler, who owns several Jimmy John’s stores in the area, says he noticed the downtown area was missing a convenience store for a long time.
He’s excited to bring the new store to people who work and live in downtown Evansville.
“To see a product from start to finish to when you start building it; you had this old building that’s been sitting here empty for years,” stated Butler. “And then to convert it to look like this and now it’s real. Pretty, pretty excited.”
Barge Town Market is located at 4th and Main streets.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.